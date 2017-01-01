Fiber
An interactive UI Kit by Framer. Free forever.
High-fidelity, now within reach.
Fiber UI Kit is the perfect starting place for your next project. Each element has been designed to work independently or as one seamless flow. It’s a full-fledged prototype with customizable components. New to Framer? Every file comes with instructions. Download our free trial to get started.
-
01. Onboarding
Walk users through a multi-screen flow.
-
02. Like
Trigger a like animation.
-
03. Dropdown
Open a list and select items.
-
04. Toggle
Toggle between two states.
-
05. Scroll
Scroll through a timeline.
Features
UI elements that work together, or apart.
Every artboard in the Fiber UI Kit features customizable elements, all hooked up to interactions in Code. Customize text, images and animation values to create your own social prototype. Or pull apart native scroll, swipe and slider components for separate projects.
Scale using layout-rules
Easily customize
Native-level interactions
Inside Fiber UI Kit
A starter kit with substance.
UI elements, multi-screen artboards and popular interactions, now in one handy kit. It‘s the perfect beginner bundle, with additional components for advanced users. Only one click to download a Framer file that sets you up for success.
15
Organized Screens
36
Seamless Interactions
49
Unique Elements