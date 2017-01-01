A Framer UI Kit

Fiber

An interactive UI Kit by Framer. Free forever.

High-fidelity, now within reach.

Fiber UI Kit is the perfect starting place for your next project. Each element has been designed to work independently or as one seamless flow. It’s a full-fledged prototype with customizable components. New to Framer? Every file comes with instructions. Download our free trial to get started.

  • 01. Onboarding

    Walk users through a multi-screen flow.

  • 02. Like

    Trigger a like animation.

  • 03. Dropdown

    Open a list and select items.

  • 04. Toggle

    Toggle between two states.

  • 05. Scroll

    Scroll through a timeline.

Features

UI elements that work together, or apart.

Every artboard in the Fiber UI Kit features customizable elements, all hooked up to interactions in Code. Customize text, images and animation values to create your own social prototype. Or pull apart native scroll, swipe and slider components for separate projects.

Scale using layout-rules

Easily customize

Invent new interactions

Native-level interactions

Inside Fiber UI Kit

A starter kit with substance.

UI elements, multi-screen artboards and popular interactions, now in one handy kit. It‘s the perfect beginner bundle, with additional components for advanced users. Only one click to download a Framer file that sets you up for success.

15

Organized Screens

36

Seamless Interactions

49

Unique Elements

Get Started

Design your next project with Framer UI Kit.

What’s Framer

Framer is an all-in-one workflow for the modern designer.

