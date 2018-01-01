Fluid

A free iOS 11 UI Kit featuring native elements that intelligently adapt to any screen size.

Hit the ground running.

Choose from hundreds of readymade elements like switches, keyboards and navigation bars. Our prebuilt native layouts make it simple to just copy, customize and create your own user flows.

7

Categories

86

Elements

153

Total Items

Available in Framer.

Get easy access to all our UI Kits directly in the app. Responsive copy and paste means it all works seamlessly together, no matter the device.

Resources.

Starter kits, tutorials and videos — here’s even more ways to start designing with Framer today.

We recently introduced Frames and Shapes, so some information in these videos may be outdated. To learn more visit our Help Center.